LONDON Electronic parts supplier Electrocomponents (ECM.L) said fourth-quarter sales growth had slowed to 1 percent, down from 14 percent in its first quarter, as tough economic conditions put the brakes on global manufacturing volumes.

Electrocomponents, which sells products ranging from batteries and cables to safety equipment, on Friday said group sales for the full-year to March 31 would be around 7 percent, with revenues set to hit over 1.2 billion pounds.

The group added that it expects full-year pretax profit to be in line with expectations. According to a Reuters poll of 12 analysts, the consensus forecast is 120.3 million pounds.

In its fourth quarter, it said sales across its international business had grown by 2 percent with the UK flat, leaving a 1 percent overall improvement. This continued a slowing trend in revenue growth from its first three quarters of 14, 8 and 5 percent, as markets lag on economy worries.

Earlier this month, rival distributor Premier Farnell posted full-year pretax profit of 88.5 million pounds, down 1.3 percent on its last year and below analysts' consensus forecast.

Shares in Electrocomponents closed at 246.9 pence on Thursday, valuing it at around 1.1 billion pounds.

