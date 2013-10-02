British electronic parts supplier Electrocomponents Plc reported a 1 percent growth in first-half underlying sales, helped by growth in businesses outside the UK, particularly in North America and continental Europe.

The company, whose products range from cellphone accessories to thermometers, said international businesses sales rose 3 percent in North America and continental Europe, while Asia Pacific was flat.

Sales in the UK fell 3 percent.

Electrocomponents shares closed at 279.3 pence on Tuesday on the London Stock Exchange.

