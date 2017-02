STOCKHOLM Home appliances maker Electrolux (ELUXb.ST) reported quarterly earnings ahead of forecasts on Wednesday and repeated it expected flat or slightly lower demand in its key European market this year.

It was slightly more upbeat on North America, where it expected demand to stay flat or rise up to 2 percent in 2012.

The company reported adjusted earnings before interest and tax of 943 million Swedish crowns $140 million (86 million pounds), ahead of the average forecast in a Reuters poll of 865 million Swedish crowns and up from last year's 696 million crowns.

(In third paragraph, corrects amount to 943 million Swedish crowns, from 943 billion Swedish crowns)