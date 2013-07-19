STOCKHOLM Home appliances maker Electrolux (ELUXb.ST) raised its 2013 outlook for demand for appliances in the United States and saw crisis-hit Europe rebounding next year as it reported second-quarter core profits in line with forecasts.

The Swedish company, second only to U.S. rival Whirlpool (WHR.N) in size, has been slashing costs and boosting its exposure to emerging markets as it waited for a U.S. recovery to gain traction and its important Europe market to turn a corner.

On Friday, the white goods giant said it was more upbeat about the U.S. recovery, while the situation in Europe should gradually improve in the second half of the year.

It reported core operating earnings, stripping out one-off items, of 1.04 billion Swedish crowns (103 million pounds) in the second quarter. That was down from the comparable 1.11 billion in the same period of 2012 and in line with an average forecast in a Reuters poll.

"Rising appliance consumption in North America is largely due to the strengthening of the housing market and this development is expected to continue," Chief Executive Keith McLoughlin said in a statement.

"As a result, we now believe that demand for appliances in the U.S. will increase by 5-7% in 2013."

That compared to a forecast for growth of 3 to 5 percent in North America in its previous outlook.

It was also more bullish about prospects for Europe.

"Looking ahead to next year and beyond, we expect demand in Europe to rebound and in combination with our measures in the region, earnings will recover," it said.

Swedish outdoor equipment maker Husqvarna (HUSQb.ST) was also upbeat about the outlook for North America, though it was cautious about Europe as it reported a slightly deeper than expected fall in second quarter earnings on Friday.

The company reported an adjusted operating profit of 1.02 billion Swedish crowns ($154.57 million) versus the 1.14 billion in the same quarter of 2012 and the 1.1 billion mean forecast in a Reuters poll. ($1 = 6.5988 Swedish crowns)

