STOCKHOLM Home appliances maker Electrolux (ELUXb.ST) launched a new round of cost cuts on Friday to meet challenging market conditions in Europe after posting a bigger-than-expected fall in third-quarter earnings.

Appliance makers have been busy slashing costs and shifting production to emerging markets to keep margins up as they waited for recoveries on both sides of the Atlantic to take hold.

Electrolux raised its outlook for demand in the United States but said demand for appliances in Europe remained weak.

"Our European operations continued to be affected by challenging market conditions, especially in Southern Europe, having a negative impact on volumes and earnings," Chief Executive Keith McLoughlin said in a statement.

"In response to the current market situation in Europe, we have initiated a new overhead reduction program to adapt the group's cost structure.

It saw European demand for appliances declining 1-2 percent in 2013.

The Swedish appliances maker, second only to U.S. rival Whirlpool in size, reported core operating earnings, stripping out one-off items, of 1.08 billion crowns (105 million pounds). That was down from the comparable 1.42 billion in the same period of 2012 and below with an average forecast for 1.30 billion in a Reuters poll.

The cautious tone at Electrolux follow bullish comments from U.S. rival Whirlpool (WHR.N) - the world's biggest appliance maker - which this week raised its full-year earnings forecast.

Whirlpool's third-quarter profit more than doubled as a shift to low cost production centres plumped margins and a recovery in the U.S. housing market and in consumer sentiment in Europe boosted sales.

Electrolux said charges related to its new cost reduction programme would be taken in the fourth quarter and next year and would amount to around 3.4 billion crowns.

Europe and North America each make up about one-third of Electrolux's revenues, followed by Latin America at 20 percent and Asia-Pacific at 8 percent.

Whirlpool has a relative advantage in being more exposed to the United States, which accounts for half of its sales versus 30 percent for Electrolux.