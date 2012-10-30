Google's digital assistant comes to new Android phones
Alphabet Inc’s Google announced on Sunday that it will bring its digital assistant to smartphones running the latest versions of its Android operating system, vastly expanding its reach.
SAN FRANCISCO Video game publisher Electronic Arts Inc forecast third-quarter earnings below Wall Street targets on Tuesday after its "Medal of Honor: Warfighter" title fell short of expectations for a crowded holiday season.
The company reported fiscal second-quarter earnings - excluding certain items - of 15 cents per share, beating the Street view of 11 cents per share as cost cuts took effect.
But it forecast third-quarter earnings in the range of 50 cents to 60 cents, lower than the Street's view of 71 cents, according to Thomson-Reuters I/B/E/S.
"Our Q3 looks soft mostly due to 'Medal of Honor,'" CEO John Riccitiello said on a call with analysts.
For the three months ended September 30, the company posted revenue of $711 million (442 million pounds), compared with $715 million a year ago. It reported a net loss of $381 million, or $1.21 cents per share, compared with $340 million, or $1.03 per share a year ago.
Adjusted revenue rose about 5 percent, to $1.08 billion, from a year ago. That was in line with analyst estimates, according to Thomson-Reuters I/B/E/S.
BARCELONA Huawei [HWT.UL] is introducing a mass-market version of its premium business phone, to take advantage of a gap created by the withdrawal of Samsung's flagship Galaxy Note 7 after a crisis with its batteries catching fire.
BARCELONA, Spain HMD Global, the Finnish company that owns the rights to use Nokia's brand on mobile phones, launched three moderately priced Nokia smartphones on Sunday that run on Google's Android platform.