LONDON, March 6 Britain's safety watchdog on Wednesday gave French oil major Total clearance to restart the North Sea Elgin-Franklin gas field, following a massive gas leak in March 2012, it said.

The Health and Safety Executive (HSE) said that it has accepted the safety case submitted by Total, which allows the company to restart production.

"HSE has (today, 6 March) informed Total that we have accepted the safety case for the Elgin installation," it said.

"It will now be for Total to decide when to restart operations," it said.