LONDON Oct 7 Britain's Elgin-Franklin oil and
gas field in the North Sea is ramping up production following an
unplanned outage on Thursday, a spokesman from operator Total
said on Friday.
"Elgin-Franklin is ramping back up to normal production
levels at present," he said, without disclosing how long the
ramp-up will take or pre-outage flow rates from the field.
It went down on Thursday due to a minor technical fault, he
said. Gas production ground to a complete halt, but some oil was
still flowing during the downtime period.
Elgin Franklin feeds into Britain's Bacton SEAL.
The North Sea Elgin Franklin field can produce up to 15.5
million cubic meters/day of gas, according to Total's website.
