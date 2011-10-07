LONDON Oct 7 Britain's Elgin-Franklin oil and gas field in the North Sea is ramping up production following an unplanned outage on Thursday, a spokesman from operator Total said on Friday.

"Elgin-Franklin is ramping back up to normal production levels at present," he said, without disclosing how long the ramp-up will take or pre-outage flow rates from the field.

It went down on Thursday due to a minor technical fault, he said. Gas production ground to a complete halt, but some oil was still flowing during the downtime period.

Elgin Franklin feeds into Britain's Bacton SEAL.

The North Sea Elgin Franklin field can produce up to 15.5 million cubic meters/day of gas, according to Total's website. (Reporting by Oleg Vukmanovic, editing by Jane Baird)