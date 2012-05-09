LONDON South African coal miner Strategic Natural Resources Plc (SNR) SNRP.L will open a new coal export route using the East London port in the Eastern Cape when its joint venture marketing firm begins shipments in December.

SNR has formed the joint venture company with Swiss-based trader Trasteel to sell SNR's anthracite coal, the South African firm said on Wednesday.

The joint venture, EliTra, will be owned in equal parts by Trasteel and SNR's 74 percent-owned subsidiary Elitheni Coal Ltd and will sell the output of SNR's Elitheni mine in the Eastern Cape, far from the coal heartland of Witbank and the privately-owned main export port of Richards Bay Coal Terminal (RBCT) in Kwazulu Natal.

"This joint venture signals a strengthening of our relationship with Trasteel," said David Nel, Chief Executive Officer of SNR.

"We believe that this new, higher margin anthracite focus will assist greater value creation for shareholders, while being developed alongside a thermal coal business," he added.

Elitheni coal will be shipped from state-owned East London port in handymax vessels commonly used to bring coal into Indian ports because it cannot load bigger panamax or capesize ships.

EliTra, which has sold its first cargo of anthracite to a major Brazilian importer for delivery in December, will focus on the Brazilian and Indian markets, SNR said.

The anthracite to be sold by EliTra will form part of the 2 million tonnes of coal under the current Trasteel-SNR offtake agreement.

SNR said it can achieve a higher price for its anthracite than it would have by selling it as thermal coal under the current offtake deal with Trasteel.

Because of this readjustment, the partners have agreed to reschedule coal shipments to the latter part of this year, instead of starting this summer.

Aside from its anthracite, SNR will continue to market 5,500 kc/kg thermal coal as part of the Trasteel deal.

NEW ENTRANTS

An announcement last year that SNR was seeking offtake deals attracted interest from Indian importers in particular because so many traders and end-users had focused their attention almost exclusively on coal from Witbank and capacity at RBCT.

New international entrants have kept searching for both offtake and export space but aside from Vitol's VITOLV.UL joint venture with Grindrod (GNDJ.J) for the Maputo terminal in Mozambique few inroads have been made.

Glencore's purchase of Optimum Coal Holdings OPTJ.J has boosted the trading giant into the No. 4 exporter spot by gaining an additional 5.5 million tonnes a year of thermal coal (based on 2011 exports) and a matching chunk of highly sought-after RBCT export capacity.

RBCT is a state-of-the-art, rapid throughput terminal handling coal from all the major mining houses and providing access to qualifying junior miners and it will remain the country's main coal export hub.

Yet it is nearly impossible to buy or lease export space from the majors which own RBCT - Anglo American (AAL.L), BHP Billiton (BHP.AX), Xstrata XTA.L, Exxaro (EXXJ.J) and Glencore (GLEN.L) through its purchase of Optimum Coal Holdings OPTJ.J.

Some industry veterans, who had previously looked at Elitheni as an investment or for offtake, were sceptical that any coal could be profitably shipped from the Eastern Cape because substantial investment is needed to improve rail links and to be able to load more efficient, larger vessels.

