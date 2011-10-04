Shane Warne and his girlfriend Elizabeth Hurley pose for a photograph on the field after England defeated India in the third cricket test match at Edgbaston cricket ground in Birmingham in this August 13, 2011 file photo. REUTERS/Philip Brown/Files

Former Australian cricketer Shane Warne (L) stands next to his fiance actress and model Liz Hurley, during a breast cancer awareness campaign event at a department store in Edinburgh October 4, 2011. REUTERS/David Moir

LOS ANGELES Elizabeth Hurley is engaged to retired Australian cricketer Shane Warne, the couple confirmed via Twitter.

Hurley was photographed by newspapers wearing an engagement ring on Saturday at the Dunhill Links Championship golf tournament in Scotland, in which Warne was participating.

Hurley, 46 and Warne, 42, thanked well-wishers on Saturday via Twitter and Warne tweeted on Sunday he proposed "privately" and it "was very romantic."

The couple have been quietly dating since late 2010, after Hurley separated from her husband of four years, Indian textile businessman Arun Nayar. They divorced in June.

The "Gossip Girl" actress famously dated Hugh Grant for more than 10 years, and also has a son from a previous relationship with film producer Steve Bing.

Warne, a former international cricket star and specialist spin bowler, is divorced and has three children.

(Reporting by Piya Sinha-Roy; Editing by Christine Kearney)