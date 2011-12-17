An attendee with a mobile phone looks at images of Elizabeth Taylor in a catalogue during an auction of the late actress' jewellery, clothing, art and memorabilia at Christie's auction house in New York, December 13, 2011. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

Elizabeth Taylor's script for the movie "National Velvet" -- which made her a star at age 12 -- sold for more than 50 times its estimate on Friday as the New York auction of the actress's jewels, clothes, art and memorabilia neared its close.

Christie's auctioneers said the 1944 "National Velvet" script, bound in lilac leather, was sold to a private U.S. buyer for $170,500 (109,667 pounds) on Friday. It's pre-sale estimate was $2,000-$3,000.

A drawing of lips inscribed to Taylor by Andy Warhol sold for $242,500, and was among the priciest items bought on the fourth day of the auction.

Friday's total sales were $4.4 million, including commission, taking the auction sales so far this week to $154.2 million. An online-only sale of some 1,000 lower-priced items from Taylor's estate continues through Saturday.

Christie's chairman Marc Porter said the response to the auction so far had been "nothing short of overwhelming with multiple bidders competing for every lot."

Taylor, regarded as one of the last great Hollywood legends, died of congestive heart failure in March at age 79.

Her fabled collection of ruby, diamond and emerald jewellery -- many of them gifts from two-time husband Richard Burton -- attracted the biggest interest, selling for a total of $116 million earlier this week.

(Reporting by Jill Serjeant; Editing by Bob Tourtellotte)