EDINBURGH A four-poster bed in which actress Elizabeth Taylor celebrated the last of her many honeymoons goes up for auction next week as part of one the world's finest private collections of 19th century Victoriana.

The collection -- amassed by the Forbes family in the United States -- includes furnishings, including paintings, furniture, household wares and framed items of Queen Victoria's underwear from Old Battersea House on the bank of London's Thames river.

London-born Elizabeth Taylor, who died in March in Los Angeles aged 79, made Old Battersea House her base in London and celebrated her honeymoon with the last of her seven husbands, Larry Fortensky, there. She was married eight times, including twice to Richard Burton.

Also on sale are twin beds once occupied by late U.S. President Ronald Reagan and his wife.

There is also a painting of Victoria on horseback with her Scottish servant John Brown holding the reins. Other works include a picture of Victoria and her husband Prince Albert painted by themselves, and pictures of other Victorian notables ranging from an ageing Duke of Wellington to politicians such as Benjamin Disraeli.

Officials of the Lyon and Turnbull auction house anticipate the sale on Tuesday could bring in up to three 3 million pounds ($4,8 million).

American art expert Curt DiCamillo said the sale of probably the finest private collection of Victoriana in the world.

(Edited by Paul Casciato)