Visitors walk past the entrance of Christie's auction of The Collection of Elizabeth Taylor featuring her jewellery, haute couture, fashion, and fine arts during a press preview at Emirates Towers in Dubai October 23, 2011. REUTERS/Jumana El Heloueh

NEW YORK Fans of Elizabeth Taylor will have a chance to buy an item from the vast collection of the Hollywood actress when Christie's sells nearly 1,000 lower-priced pieces in a special online auction.

The auction house said on Monday the online-only component of December's widely anticipated live sales of the Collection of Elizabeth Taylor would feature items with estimates as low as $100.

Christie's added the online sale, which begins on December 3, to the series of live auctions later in the month of Taylor's jewel collection, haute couture and fine and decorative arts, aiming to include a wider audience.

"The online-only sales provide an additional means for her legions of collectors and fans to participate in the auctions, no matter where they live," Marc Porter, chairman and president of Christie's Americas, said in a statement.

During an international tour of the collection ahead of the December sale in New York, thousands of people have packed venues in Moscow, London and Los Angeles to see Taylor storied collection of jewels and haute couture.

The online sale will be divided into four categories: fine jewellery, fashion and accessories, costume jewellery and decorative arts and memorabilia.

Among items hitting the auction block are about two dozen designer handbags by Dior and Valentino, as well as accessories by the likes of Cartier, Fendi, Gucci, Louis Vuitton and Prada.

Taylor's designer clothing, from Halston and Chanel to Yves Saint Laurent, Dior and more will also be offered online.

Estimates for lots such as four glass perfume bottles, a JAC-designed art deco bracelet and earrings set, or a pair of Chanel ear clips with the signature "CC" pendants, start as low as $100 but will probably sell for more.

A preview of the online items will go live on Monday at shop.modaoperandi.com/ElizabethTaylor. The full complement of offerings can be found on Christie's' website starting on Friday.

The live auctions begin on December 13 with the film star's most iconic jewels, and continue through December 16 with additional auctions of fine jewellery, fashion, accessories, decorative arts and film memorabilia.

Impressionist and modern art will be auctioned in London in February.

(Reporting by Chris Michaud; editing by Patricia Reaney; For the latest Reuters lifestyle news see: www.reuters.com/news/lifestyle)