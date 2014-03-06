SAN SALVADOR A former guerrilla commander looks set to secure a second term for the left in El Salvador's presidential election runoff vote on Sunday, as his party's social programs trump his conservative rival's warnings that he will adopt radical policies.

Polls suggest Salvador Sanchez Ceren, a leader of the Farabundo Marti National Liberation Front (FMLN) rebel army during the Central American country's 1980-92 civil war, will beat Norman Quijano, his right-wing opponent, by about 10 percentage points.

The following are brief biographies and key policy platforms of the two remaining candidates:

SALVADOR SANCHEZ CEREN

The 69-year-old vice president is running for the Farabundo Marti National Liberation Front (FMLN), the rebel group-turned political party.

Sanchez Ceren turned to the far left as a young man after working as a rural teacher and he rose to become a top commander during the civil war.

His candidacy was seen as risky since the FMLN lost when it ran with former guerrilla leaders as candidates in previous elections. The party finally won when it backed journalist Mauricio Funes in 2009.

Main proposals:

* Extend Funes' popular welfare programmes, such as free school supplies and pensions for the elderly.

* Renovate the capital's airport and improve port facilities.

* Join the Venezuela-led Petrocaribe oil bloc.

* Fight tax evasion by eliminating loopholes while introducing tax incentives to boost investment in key industries, such as energy.

NORMAN QUIJANO

The candidate of the right-wing Nationalist Republican Alliance (Arena) party claims Sanchez Ceren will steer El Salvador to the radical left. He also vows to confront gang gangs behind decades of rampant violence and extortion while boosting economic growth.

During the last five years as mayor of San Salvador, Quijano gained popularity for urban renovations and the recovery of public spaces from street vendors. His popularity helped Arena gain ground in 2012 legislative and mayoral races.

Quijano, 67, previously supported a near two-year old truce between gangs, but once on the campaign trail he proposed deploying the army to defeat the gangs.

Main proposals:

* Before a first round vote in early February, he said he would invoke presidential powers to use the army to fight gangs. He has since largely dropped stumping on the proposal after it failed to win over independent voters.

* Pass a fiscal responsibility law to limit the deficit while fighting tax evasion and widening the tax base.

* Overhaul investment legislation to boost growth.

(Reporting by Nelson Renteria and Michael O'Boyle; ediitng by Kieran Murray and G Crosse)