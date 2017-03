SAN SALVADOR A car exploded early Friday in front of El Salvador's Finance Ministry, but no one was hurt and there was no significant damage to the building, according to a top security official.

Director of Police Mauricio Ramirez told reporters that police were investigating who was behind the blast and what type of explosive may have been placed in the car, which was stolen.

Violence has risen steadily in El Salvador since a 2012 truce between the country's two main gangs, the Mara Salvatrucha (MS-13) and its rival Barrio 18, began to fall apart last year.

(Reporting by Nelson Renteria; Editing by Bernadette Baum)