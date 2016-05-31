Gang truce mediator Raul Mijango is secured by policemen in a court of justice after his arrest on allegations of bringing banned objects into prisons and being an associate of gang members in San Salvador, El Salvador May 6, 2016. REUTERS/Jose Cabezas

SAN SALVADOR El Salvador released on Monday Raul Mijango, the mediator of a controversial gang truce who was arrested in early May, but the legal proceedings against him will continue, authorities said.

A judge in San Salvador ruled that Mijango, who is also a former congressman and a former guerrilla commander, must sign in at the court every 15 days and cannot have any contact with gang members.

Mijango was accused of bringing banned objects into prisons and of being an associate of gang members.

"The fight will continue and we will keep working for peace in the country. I remain dedicated to pursuing peace," Mijango told journalists as he left the police station where he had been detained.

The gang truce lasted from 2012 to 2014 and its breakdown has led to sharp levels of violence in the Central American country.

(Reporting by Nelson Renteria; Writing by Joanna Zuckerman Bernstein; Editing by Paul Tait)