NEW YORK Elvis Presley's estate is suing Arista Music in Germany for unpaid royalties from ringtones, downloads and apps that feature the icon's hit songs.

The lawsuit alleges that Arista exploited Presley in a 1973 buyout agreement that left the King with only a small share of the revenue from his sound recordings, Elvis Presley Enterprises said.

It seeks more than $9 million in unpaid royalties dating back to 2002, in addition to a share of future revenue until 2023 when the copyright expires under German law, said Leslie Perrin, chairman of UK-based Calunius Capital which is backing the lawsuit.

Under the 1973 agreement, initiated by RCA Records -- the forerunner to Arista -- and Presley's manager, "Colonel" Tom Parker, RCA purchased the rights to Presley's back catalogue of more than 1,000 recordings for $5.4 million. The rights were to split evenly between Presley and Parker, the suit alleges.

As a result, Presley received an annual payment of around $10 for the worldwide rights to each song - "conspicuously disproportionate" to the revenue RCA made from the master recordings, according to the suit.

Sony Music Entertainment, the parent company of Arista Music, declined to comment on the litigation.

Presley was stationed in Germany as a soldier in the Army in the late 1950s. The country is "Elvis crazy," and is responsible for 10 percent of the world's Elvis Presley sales, Perrin said.

Presley died in 1977 at his Graceland mansion in Tennessee at the age of 42.

