HSBC drags FTSE lower
LONDON British shares lost 0.2 percent on Tuesday, weighed by banking stocks as a week of full-year earnings releases for major listed banks began with HSBC's profit slump.
DUBAI Dubai's Emaar Properties EMAR.DU, the builder of the world's tallest tower, has sold one of its hotel assets to an Abu Dhabi-based real estate firm for an undisclosed amount.
Eshraq Properties ESHR.AD said in a statement on Saturday that it has acquired Nuran Marina, a serviced hotel apartment owned by Emaar and located in the up-market Dubai Marina area.
Emaar said in a statement it was still focusing on Dubai but looking to strengthen its Address brand of hotels.
"The transaction of Nuran Serviced Residencies Dubai Marina was completed in the second quarter of 2012. The transaction is not material to merit an announcement by Emaar," it said in an emailed statement.
Dubai's largest developer, which is 32 percent owned by the emirate's government, has looked to shift away from its home market where real estate prices have slumped by more than 60 percent in the aftermath of the debt crisis in 2009.
Emaar's chairman, Mohammed Alabbar, had denied reports in October last year that it was looking to offload its Al Manzil and Qamaradeen hotels.
The developer announced plans this month to build a new hotel in the Dubai's high-end Downtown area, its first major hotel project since the property crisis.
Eshraq, which has assets of about 1.5 billion dirhams, listed on the Abu Dhabi Securities Market .ADI in September last year. It raised 825 million dirhams (139 million pounds) in an over-subscribed initial public offering (IPO).
Eshraq said it would carry on with its strategy to acquire other real estate projects in the country.
(Reporting by Stanley Carvalho; writing by Praveen Menon; editing by Angus McDowall and James Jukwey)
LONDON Chancellor of the Exchequer Philip Hammond appears to be on track to meet his target for improving the country's weak public finances this year, potentially giving him a bit of room to ease the squeeze on spending in a budget plan next month.
LONDON/BRUSSELS Britain's plan to free Royal Bank of Scotland from an obligation to sell more than 300 branches risks a clash with the European Commission weeks before the government is due to start formal talks to leave the trading bloc.