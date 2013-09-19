SAO PAULO With the KC-390 military cargo jet, Brazilian planemaker Embraer SA is challenging Lockheed Martin Corp's C130J Super Hercules with a plane that promises to fly higher, fuller and faster - at a better price.

Following are some statistics for the two planes, based on the projected performance of the KC-390:

PERFORMANCE Lockheed C130J Embraer KC-390

Max. Payload 47,333 lbs 50,700 lbs

Max. Cruise Speed 355 kts 465 kts

Max. Altitude 29,000 ft 36,000 ft

Max. Range 3,510 nm 3,250 nm

Cargo Width 10 ft 11 ft

Cargo Floor + Ramp 55 + 11 ft 42 + 19 ft

Cargo Height 9 ft 10 ft

PRICE

Lockheed will be "astonished" at how much Embraer undercuts the price of the Super Hercules, Luiz Carlos Aguiar, the head of Embraer's defence unit, said at a defence show in April.

The KC-390's earlier price estimate of around $50 million certainly raised eyebrows. Now the Brazilians will only say they are aiming well below the range of $90 million to $120 million that they believe the Hercules usually fetches.

The C130J has gone for as little as $63 million to the U.S. Air Force and as much as $200 million per plane to India in a deal that included spare parts, training and support.

A stripped-down Hercules known as the C130XJ offers a roughly 15 percent discount.

Lockheed executives said pricing varies based upon an array of optional upgrades, but declined to give further details.

(Reporting by Brad Haynes; Editing by Todd Benson and Grant McCool)