SAO PAULO Early signs of weakening demand for bigger business jets will keep pressure on Brazilian planemaker Embraer SA (EMBR3.SA), executives said on Friday, as economic growth slows in China and competition remains fierce in the United States.

Chief Executive Frederico Curado said Embraer's private jet division was on track to hit the lower end of its 2013 delivery and revenue targets as it faced softer demand for the Legacy 650 business jets in the "super mid-size" segment.

"There is overall some macroeconomic concern that there may be some bumps ahead. The executive jet segment is very sensitive to that," Curado told analysts on a call to discuss earnings. "We saw stronger demand last year from China, for example, than we are seeing this year."

Embraer has bet big on the Legacy 650 in China, where it set up a joint venture to manufacture the aircraft.

Curado said the Legacy jets are also underperforming in the U.S. market, where market share in the segment lags both rivals and Embraer's performance elsewhere.

Embraer shares fell as much as 4.2 percent in Sao Paulo trading, headed toward its biggest daily slide in three months.

