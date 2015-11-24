EMC Corp EMC.N plans to keep a majority stake in cloud services provider Virtustream, abandoning earlier plans to place it in a joint venture with its virtualization software company VMware Inc (VMW.N), people familiar with the matter said.

The move underscores an effort by EMC to boost the value of VMware by assuming the losses of Virtustream. Special shares that track the stock of VMware will be used to help pay for Dell Inc's planned acquisition of EMC, so underperforming VMware shares would weigh on the value of the deal.

VMware would have a minority stake in Virtustream under the new plan, the people said on Tuesday. EMC may publicly announce the plan as early as December, one of the people added.

The sources asked not to be identified because the matter is not public. EMC and VMware declined to comment.

VMware shares jumped on the news, trading up 3.6 pct at $60.25 in afternoon trading in New York.

Under the terms of EMC's $60 billion (£40 billion) sale to Dell, EMC shareholders will receive $24.05 per share in cash and about 0.111 shares of VMware tracking stock for each of their EMC shares.

However common shares in VMware, which makes virtualization software that allows servers to run better, have lost about a quarter of their value since the agreement with Dell was announced on Oct. 12.

Investors have also been calling on EMC to initiate a share buyback programme at VMware, though the company has not yet made any decision on that matter, according to the sources. Activist hedge fund Elliott Management is one of EMC's top shareholders, and its spokesman declined to comment.

EMC acquired Virtustream for $1.2 billion in July. EMC said on Oct. 20 that it would share ownership of Virtustream with VMware on a 50/50 basis, and that this joint venture's earnings would be consolidated into VMware's financial statements from the beginning of 2016.

VMware's chief financial officer Jonathan Chadwick said on a conference call on Oct. 20 that Virtustream would have an operating loss of about $200 million to $300 million in 2016, as it heavily invests in global operations over the next few years.

Bernstein analyst Toni Sacconaghi said in a research note on Monday that disbanding the joint venture would alleviate near-term earnings pressure at VMware and also reduce capital spending and the additional investment Virtustream would require.

(Reporting by Liana B. Baker and Greg Roumeliotis in New York; Editing by Bill Rigby and Frances Kerry)