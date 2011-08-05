An investor walks past an electronic board displaying stock prices in a customer lounge of a stock trading firm in Seoul August 5, 2011. REUTERS/Jo Yong-Hak

LONDON As sovereign debt fears continue to rattle Europe and the United States, emerging markets have become less volatile than their developed counterparts but their ability to generate outsized returns over and above their global peers looks diminished.

Even as portfolio allocations to what is traditionally deemed a riskier asset class grow, bets within emerging markets are turning more selective as generating outperformance from them becomes more challenging.

Emerging markets' beta, which gauges fluctuations above their more developed counterparts, has fallen below one, suggesting the magnitude of their outperformance has fallen.

"From longer-term perspective, the emerging-market premium will likely be eroded," said Scott Crawshaw, a portfolio manager at Russell Investments.

"This compels investors to think more about active management rather than relying on beta to generate returns."

For the first time since 2003, the volatility of emerging stocks has slipped below that of developed peers.

Investors say this may be a temporary blip due to the protracted inability of European policymakers to dispel doubts over the sustainability of the euro zone's sovereign debt.

These fears have kept markets on edge but volatility in developed markets has been especially intense to the exposure of the European financial sector to euro zone debt.

PARADIGM SHIFT

But the convergence in volatility and decline in beta also stem from longer-term structural trends.

Market capitalisation growth in emerging economies has allowed investors to diversify beyond holdings in a few concentrated sectors, helping to smooth out price fluctations.

Volatility has also been eased by growing investment inflows to the asset class.

Investors in the Group of 10 (G10) industrialised economies remain under-invested in emerging markets -- on average, 90 percent of their portfolios are in developed markets.

"They are increasing their allocations to emerging markets whether in equities or fixed income. Over the next five years, pension funds and investment funds are likely to raise their allocations to emerging markets to about 15 percent," said Rashique Rahman, head of macro-strategy at Morgan Stanley.

Rising strains over debt levels in the developed West have only driven more investors to seek exposure to higher growth -- and increasingly fiscally healthier -- developing economies.

"The old idea that developed markets export capital to emerging markets has been turned on its head with the build-up of foreign-currency reserves in developing nations. This has insulated emerging markets to some extent," said Steve Barrow, head of G10 research at Standard Bank.

This "paradigm change" is making emerging markets less vulnerable to bouts of risk aversion, he added.

In the last week of July, even as political bickering pushed the U.S. to the brink of default, emerging markets equity funds tracked by EPFR rebounded from their worst week since mid-May to post modest inflows.

MORE DISCERNING

The performance of emerging markets this year has been mixed at best, sapped by a debilitating mix of inflation, concern over China's efforts to cool its economy and uncertainty over the global growth outlook.

MSCI's emerging equity benchmark .MSCIEF has lost over 4 percent this year, underperforming the roughly 1 percent losses chalked up by its global- .MIWO00000PUS and developed-markets .MIWD00000PUS indices, which are trading at 2011 lows.

But relative valuations look to tip in favour of emerging markets in the near term. At 10.3 times forecast earnings, emerging equities are now trading at a discount to global shares which stand at 11.3 times.

But emerging equity gains will not be broad-based if the current fund flow trends are an indicator.

According to EPFR, equity funds focused on Asia ex-Japan and Europe, Middle East and Africa saw outflows in the week ended July 27 while appetite for Latin America revived. Export-oriented Asian markets, for example, look more vulnerable to a global downturn than markets that can tap into large-scale domestic demand.

It's not just with equities that investors have been picky.

Local-currency funds have attracted three-quarters of the nearly $18 billion absorbed by all emerging-market bond so far this year, EPFR data shows.

Neil Mellor, currency strategist at BNY Mellon, said flows within his bank's assets under custody have reflected strong demand for currencies such as the Thai baht, Korean won and Brazilian real since April

At the same time, outflows have been seen from Turkey and South Africa, due to deficit fears.

"It is not just a move into emerging markets. It is discerning," said Mellor.

(Additional reporting by Jeremy Gaunt; editing by Stephen Nisbet)