LONDON Central bankers in emerging markets are taking action to stem falls in their currencies, hit by concerns over the health of the global economy, a weaker yuan and a tumble in commodity prices.

The following is a list of the measures that central banks are taking or considering to limit currency weakness:

SOUTH AFRICA - South Africa's Reserve Bank raised its benchmark repo rate on March 17 in an attempt to tame rising inflation, despite fears about waning economic growth. On April 4 said it would continue raising interest rates, as it expects inflation to peak at 7.8 percent in 2016, outside the limit of its upper target of 6 percent.

MEXICO - unexpectedly raised interest rates by 50 basis points to 3.75 percent on Feb. 17 and intervened directly in the market to sell dollars for the first time since 2009 to support the peso. The bank said it was prepared to act again "if necessary", but held rates in March.

CHINA - The yuan has been supported by state-owned banks' dollar sales since an Aug. 11 devaluation. Restrictions on cross-border outflows from banks have been tightened, along with a reserve requirement ratio on offshore banks' domestic deposits. China's FX reserves posted a surprise rise in March as the yuan stabilised.

INDIA - The central bank has sold dollars via state-run banks to support the rupee after it neared record lows against the dollar. It sold a net $30 million of U.S. dollars through interventions in the spot exchange rate market in January, compared with $179 million in December.

SOUTH KOREA - The central bank and finance ministry have said repeatedly they will do "all that is needed" to avoid excessive swings in dollar-won, accusing markets of "herd behaviour" after the won fell to its weakest level in over five years. Interest rates were kept unchanged for a ninth straight month on March 10 at 1.5 percent.

POLAND - The central bank remains ready to intervene in the currency market if needed, despite allowing the zloty to float freely, board member Katarzyna Zajdel-Kurowska was quoted as saying on Feb. 15. Kept rates unchanged in March and April at 1.5 percent.

PERU - Left interest rates unchanged in March at 4.25 percent after three straight hikes and a slight slowdown in inflation. Tightened reserve requirements ahead of the decision, a tool it has used as an alternative to changing the interest rate. Has also sold dollars and tightened currency derivative operations to support the sol.

COLOMBIA - Raised interest rates by 25 basis points to 6.5 percent on March 18, the seventh consecutive monthly increase. The peso is up almost 3 percent this year against the dollar after losing 25 percent in 2015.

URUGUAY - Has intervened regularly in currency markets to support the peso, which is at the lowest level since 2002. Hiked banks' minimum reserve requirements for local and foreign currency seeking to tame inflation which hit 10.6 percent in March, the highest since 2003.

BRAZIL - Has used currency swaps, dollar repurchase agreements and local debt to steady the real, which shed 33 percent in 2015. Held rates at 14.25 percent in March to avoid inflicting more harm on the economy, despite a surge in inflation.

NIGERIA - Unexpectedly raised the benchmark interest rate to 12 percent on March 22 to tackle inflation, and hiked the cash reserve ratio for commercial banks to 22.5 percent from 20 percent. This increased expectations the naira would be devalued, with the U.S. pressing it to adopt a more flexible foreign exchange rate. Has banned dollar sales to retail bureaux de change and stopped daily sales to the interbank market to conserve reserves, which are at 11-year lows.

ANGOLA - Raised its benchmark interest rate by 200 basis points to 14 percent on March 29. Angola has been hit hard by the slump in global crude prices, which has ramped up pressure on its kwanza currency.

RUSSIA - Held interest rates at 11 percent on March 18, but said its policy would remain moderately tight as it was too soon to sound the all-clear. Is raising minimum reserve requirements for banks' foreign exchange liabilities by 1 percentage point.

AZERBAIJAN - Raised refinancing rates to 7 percent from 5 percent on March 4, the second hike in less than a month, and has regularly sold dollars to support the manat after a Dec. 21 decision to float the currency. Has imposed limits on foreign currency outflows, banned sales of forex in standalone bureaux de change and abolished a 10 percent tax on interest paid on retail deposits. The manat suffered its biggest one day fall since it floated on April 4 as a conflict over Nagorno-Karabakh flared up. Its foreign currency reserves have more than halved year-on-year.

KAZAKHSTAN - Raised base interest rates to 17 percent on Feb. 1, restarting money market operations with clear interest rates for the first time since November. The tenge is down more than 50 percent since August. To make tenge retail deposits attractive, the deposit interest rate ceiling was raised to 14 percent, while the foreign currency deposit ceiling was cut.

TURKMENISTAN - On Feb. 1, limited the amount of money citizens can send abroad via Western Union. The move follows an effective ban on the sales of cash foreign currency introduced in January to safeguard its fixed exchange rate. Turkmenistan last devalued its manat currency by about 19 percent to 3.50 manats per dollar in January 2015.

TAJIKISTAN - In its first move since December 2014, the central bank raised its refinancing rate to 9.0 percent from 8.0 percent on Feb. 19 in order to ease pressure on the somoni exchange rate and inflation.

SERBIA - The Serbian central bank has sold euros on the local interbank market to support the dinar in a managed float against the euro. The bank has sold 470 million euros so far this year to bolster the dinar. Kept benchmark rates at 4.25 percent on April 7.

SRI LANKA - The central bank unexpectedly raised its key policy interest rates by 50 basis points to 6.5 percent and 8.0 percent respectively on Feb. 19, the first hike in almost four years. Held rates in March.

