A car sticker with a logo encouraging people to leave the EU is seen on a car, in Llandudno, Wales, February 27, 2016. REUTERS/Phil Noble

LONDON Gauges of expected Polish zloty and Hungarian forint volatility spiked on Friday, as tensions over the June 23 British vote on whether to quit the European Union and major shifts in Europe's bond markets began to show.

Large numbers of Poles and Hungarians live in Britain, and although Polish and Hungarian direct exports to Britain are small compared with their trade with Germany, a Brexit could cause major jitters in Europe's smaller currency markets, analysts warn.

One-month implied volatilities for the zloty saw their biggest spike since January and hit 8.6 percent, their highest overall level since the start of March. The Hungarian equivalent saw similar moves, hitting 6.5 percent.

(Reporting by Marc Jones)