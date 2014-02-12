LONDON Central and eastern Europe may have weathered the latest emerging markets squalls better than most but Hungary and Romania show the region is not immune and capital flight is not the only worry on investors' minds.

While most central European markets have fared better over the past year than the 'fragile five' countries of Indonesia, South Africa, Brazil, India, and Turkey with their urgent need to finance current account gaps, many have still been dragged through the wringer over the past couple of weeks.

Hungary has made a particularly convincing case for turning the 'fragile five' into a 'shaky six'.

Despite Budapest's insistence that its current account surplus makes it far less reliant on the goodwill of foreign stock and bond investors, its currency and share market .BUX have sunk further than those of most in the quintet singled out for their acute dependence on investment flows.

The lesson seems to be that messy politics and weak central banks can be just as damaging for the image as deficits.

Aberdeen Asset Management fund manager Viktor Szabo said Hungarian debt ratios near 80 percent of annual economic output, wrangles with foreign banks and a central bank eyeing more interest rates cuts meant he was steering clear.

"Hungary has no problem on the current account side ... (but) it has high debt levels, with a significant part of it denominated in foreign currency," Szabo said.

"It is becoming more expensive to refinance the debt, and the risk is that another wave of global risk aversion could lead to failed bond auctions."

Hungary and Poland both sailed through bond sales on Thursday. But the forint remains near a 2-1/2 year low versus the euro and Hungary's borrowing costs have hardly budged from a six-month high, as has the premium investors demand to buy bonds there rather than from ultra-safe Germany or Poland.

POLAND 'THE BENCHMARK'

Romania and Serbia are showing some of the same strains as Hungary, although central bank intervention has helped limit the impact on the leu and dinar currencies.

Daniel Hewitt, a senior emerging market economist at Barclays, said the limited use of the dollar in the region should help but it would be unable to escape another big sell-off.

Individual central bank policy stances are increasingly important for currency defence after abrupt defensive rate hikes in India, Turkey and South Africa.

Hungary's monetary policymakers, all appointed by the current government, have cut rates from a 7 percent 2012 peak to just to 2.85 percent last month.

They discuss interest rates again on February 18 and with inflation extremely low - helped by energy price cuts - the bank has maintained there is more room to cut rates. But noises from politicians last week suggest the mood may be shifting.

"In my world, the difference between Hungary and Poland has been quite striking in this recent sell-off," said Hewitt.

"The Hungarian central bank seems to have pushed monetary loosening too far ... and they have an overhang of liquidity due to their Funding for Growth scheme, whereas in Poland they have been pretty restrained."

Both Hewitt and Szabo tip Polish FX and equities as best equipped to weather any further unrest.

Poland, the region's biggest emerging economy, has shaken off investor disapproval over a pensions nationalisation last year and its economy is seen growing almost 3 percent this year even though interest rates are higher than most. Its zloty currency has recouped all of its losses from the latest upset and its main stock index .WIG20 has rebounded.

Its links to recovering core European economies like Germany give the zloty the natural advantage of a central bank likely to be eyeing rate hikes later in the year.

"Poland is the real benchmark for me," added Murat Toprak, emerging market strategist at HSBC in London. "It has good fundamentals ... if it starts selling off, then we also have to worry about a lot of different countries."

UNION BENEFITS

As European Union members, Poland, Hungary and the Czech Republic are bound by the bloc's rules on fiscal house-keeping.

For the past several years that has constrained their governments from running big deficits to boost growth.

But it has also restrained current account deficits, sparing their currencies the worst of the capital outflow risks posed by the U.S. retreat from easy money.

Then there are the EU's 'cohesion funds' to help ex-communist countries rebuild infrastructure. That's investment for which they don't have to compete with emerging economies elsewhere.

"The most important thing for these countries is (economic) growth. The data we have had recently has been good ...so they are positioned to outperform," said Hewitt at Barclays.

"If things do stabilise, even Hungary will strengthen."

(Additional reporting by Marcin Goettig in Warsaw and Sujata Rao in London; Editing by Ruth Pitchford)