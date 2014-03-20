LONDON Colombia is likely to see $10 billion (6 billion pounds) of inflows into local bond markets due to re-weightings in key emerging bond indexes, Morgan Stanley said on Thursday, while Turkey and Russia could each see at least $2 billion in outflows.

Colombia's peso staged its strongest rally in six months after JPMorgan said on Wednesday it would boost the weighting of the country's peso-denominated debt in two local currency debt indices - the JPM GBI-EM Global and JPM GBI-EM Global Diversified.

"The rebalancing ... should attract $10 billion into the Colombian local TES market ... while we expect $2.4 billion and $2 billion of outflows from the Turkish and Russian market, respectively," Morgan Stanley analysts said in a client note.

Many emerging sovereign debt funds benchmark their performance against JPMorgan indices.

Colombia's weighting in the JPM GBI-EM Diversified will rise to 8.05 percent from 3.24 percent by Sept 2014, JP Morgan said in a statement.

A fund benchmarked against the index and with a neutral, or market, weight towards Colombia would need to increase its Colombia bond holdings by 4.81 percentage points as a result of the rebalancing.

"Though funds have been increasing exposure to Colombia over the past year, most still remain close to market weight," Morgan Stanley said.

Turkey's weighting will drop by 1.19 points to 8.02 percent, and Russia's will fall by 0.98 points to 9.02 percent.

Thailand will fall by 0.85 points and Indonesia by 0.58 points, while Hungary, Peru, Nigeria and Romania are among other countries to suffer small weighting decreases, JP Morgan said.

Colombia's increased weighting in the index will be phased in between May 30 and Sept 30 2014, the bank added.

(Reporting by Carolyn Cohn; Editing by Catherine Evans)