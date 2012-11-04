Oil rises on OPEC-led cuts, but market remains range-bound
SINGAPORE Oil rose on Tuesday, supported by an OPEC-led effort to cut output, but rising production elsewhere kept prices within the narrow range that has contained them so far this year.
ABU DHABI The UAE's Abu Dhabi Commercial Bank ADCB.AE and Europe's largest lender by market capitalization, Banco Santander, SANSAN.UL have agreed to cooperate in trade and project finance as the Spanish bank broadens its reach in the Gulf.
The two banks signed a partnership agreement that will draw together their expertise in investment banking, trade finance and consumer banking in their respective markets, a statement from ADCB said on Sunday.
"With banks in the Middle East emerging as important sources of financing for global clients, we recognize that there is an increasing need for stronger collaboration with strong financial institutions in the region," Emilio Botin, chairman of Banco Santander said in the statement.
"This is an exciting alliance which will help clients of both the banks trade together through the provision of combined expertise, financial strength and connectivity in the market," said Colin Fraser, executive vice president and head of wholesale banking group at ADCB.
ADCB, a majority state-owned bank and listed on the Abu Dhabi Securities Exchange, ADX.AD last week posted a 3 per cent decline in third quarter profit.
The lender is heavily focused on the domestic market with two branches in India.
(Reporting by Stanley Carvalho, editing by Sanjeev Miglani)
SINGAPORE Oil rose on Tuesday, supported by an OPEC-led effort to cut output, but rising production elsewhere kept prices within the narrow range that has contained them so far this year.
BERLIN European tour operator TUI reported a narrower loss for the first-quarter, although its German TUIFly unit was hit by costs of around 22 million euros ($23 million) due to staff calling in sick after a new strategy was announced in October.
SEOUL South Korea has sued Nissan Motor's South Korean unit alleging that the Japanese car maker manipulated the fuel economy test results of its Infiniti Q50 sedan, a government official said on Tuesday.