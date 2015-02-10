DUBAI Dubai's Emirates Group [EMIRA.UL] aims to increase its staff by about 6 percent over the next year as it adds 20 aircraft to its fleet and expands other operations, it said on Tuesday.

Emirates Group, which comprises Emirates airline and aircraft ground handling and flight catering firm dnata, aims to hire more than 11,000 staff by March 2016, it said in a statement.

Nearly half will be recruits for Dubai-based cabin crew jobs while it will also fill positions in flight operations, engineering, airport services and corporate roles.

"Right now we have over 75,000 employees in Dubai and around the world," Abdulaziz Al Ali, executive vice president of human resources at Emirates Airline and Group said in a statement.

The 6 percent growth target takes into account turnover, the airline clarified later, which means about 6,500 employees will be leaving in the coming year.

In 2014, Emirates received more than 480,000 online job applications, it said.

Growth of Gulf carriers Emirates, Abu Dhabi's Etihad Airways and Doha-based Qatar Airways has challenged many European and U.S. carriers.

They have expanded partly by attracting passengers who traditionally flew via European hub airports.

Dubai International replaced London's Heathrow last year as the world's busiest airport by international passenger traffic, data released last month showed.

