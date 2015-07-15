DUBAI Dubai's carrier Emirates will resume passenger flights to Arbil, the capital of Iraqi Kudistan, from Aug. 15 after a risk assessment fell in line with the airline's safety standards, it said on Wednesday.

Emirates in March suspended flights to Arbil on security concerns after Islamic State razed ancient cities in Iraq's north.

The carrier will resume its four weekly flights to Arbil on a redirected flight path as a precautionary measure, which will result in longer flight times for passengers.

"We have been closely observing the situation in northern Iraq and upon a comprehensive review of our operations as well as a detailed risk assessment that is in line with Emirates’ safety standards, we decided to recommence our services to Arbil," said Sheikh Majid Al Mualla, Emirates' divisional senior vice president for commercial operations.

