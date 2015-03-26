Chief Executive Officer of Abu Dhabi Airports, Tony Douglas, speaks to reporters at the construction site of Abu Dhabi's new airport terminal October 21, 2013. REUTERS/Ben Job

ABU DHABI The chief executive of Abu Dhabi Airports is leaving after two years to take up a new role with the U.K. government, the company said on Thursday.

Tony Douglas, who took up the role in 2013, will become chief executive of Defence Equipment & Support at the U.K’s ministry of defence, a statement from Abu Dhabi Airports said.

The statement did not disclose if a new CEO had been appointed, but said that "a clear succession plan has been put in place".

Douglas leaves at a time when the Abu Dhabi International Airport is undergoing a multi-billion dollar re-development and expansion. The midfield terminal building at the airport is currently 45 percent complete and remains on track for opening in 2017, the statement said.

(Reporting by Stanley Carvalho; Editing by David French)