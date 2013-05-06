The logo of Emirates airline is seen on the wing of one of their airplanes after takeoff from Dubai airport April,16,2013. Picture taken April 16, 2013. REUTERS/Ahmed Jadallah

DUBAI Dubai airline Emirates EMIRA.UL plans to replace "a large chunk" of its Boeing (BA.N) 777 aircraft with a new model launched by the planemaker, Emirates' President Tim Clark said on Monday.

Boeing announced earlier in May that it had begun selling an upgraded aircraft family code-named 777X, launching a race against Airbus for sales of long-haul jets.

Fast-growing Gulf carriers are expected to be the first and biggest customers for Boeing's latest offering.

"I'm looking to replace a large chunk of them (777s). It'll be a large order," Clark told reporters in Dubai, without specifying the number of planes he plans to order.

Emirates is the largest 777 operator with up to 175 jets.

(Reporting by Praveen Menon; Writing by Dinesh Nair; Editing by Jason Neely)