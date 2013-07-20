DUBAI Three Britons jailed for more than a year in Dubai on drugs charges have been freed as part of an amnesty for the Muslim holy month of Ramadan, a British legal charity said on Saturday.

The three were sentenced to four years in jail in April, and said they had been tortured following their arrest.

Grant Cameron, Karl Williams and Suneet Jeerh, all in their 20s, were arrested during a holiday in the United Arab Emirates (UAE) in July 2012. Police said they had found a form of synthetic cannabis in their hire car.

All three had pleaded not guilty to charges of possessing and intending to sell illegal drugs and said police had subjected them to beatings and threatened them with guns - allegations the police deny.

"After a year of waiting, we are deeply relieved and overjoyed to have Grant back home with us after his terrible ordeal," Tracy Cameron said of her son, in comments emailed to Reuters by Reprieve, which campaigns for prisoner rights.

In a letter to Reprieve, a London-based legal charity, Prime Minister David Cameron said in April that Britain had repeatedly raised concerns about the torture allegations with the UAE, saying the authorities' failure to conduct a full medical examination of the men was worrisome.

