DUBAI An elaborate New Year's fireworks display began in Dubai on Friday at the world's tallest skyscraper, the Burj Khalifa, even though fire was still raging at a 63-storey hotel and apartment block nearby.

Dubai authorities had said the festivities would go ahead despite the fire at the Address Hotel, which they said was 90 percent under control. The hotel was evacuated and most of the injuries were reported to be minor.

(Reporting By Noah Browning; Editing by Kevin Liffey)