MANAMA Oil prices will start improving next year and OPEC's decision last year to not cut supplies was the right one, the United Arab Emirates' energy ministry said on Thursday.

"We believe that OPEC policy is the right one... Next year will see improvement in prices... In 2016 we could witness some correction in the market," Matar al-Nyadi, undersecretary of the UAE's energy ministry, told an industry conference in the Bahraini capital Manama.

(Reporting by Rania El Gamal and Reem Shamseddine; editing by Jason Neely)