ABU DHABI Global oil prices will start an upward correction in 2016 as the markets have began to rebalance, United Arab Emirates (UAE) energy minister Suhail Al Mazrouei said on Monday.

He added the UAE as part of the OPEC producing nations could not afford losing market share by cutting back on supply, suggesting continued support for the OPEC strategy to fight for market share through high output and lower prices.

Mazrouei also said low oil prices would not force the country to reduce its investment plans as it pushes ahead to expand production capacity to 3.5 million barrels per day.

(Reporting by Dmitry Zhdannikov and Maha El Dahan, Editing by William Maclean)