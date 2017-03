United Arab Emirates President Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed al-Nahyan listens to closing remarks during the closing ceremony of the Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) summit in Kuwait's Bayan Palace December 15, 2009. REUTERS/Stephanie McGehee

DUBAI The president of the United Arab Emirates has undergone surgery after a stroke and is in a stable condition, state news agency WAM reported on Saturday.

It quoted the presidential affairs ministry as saying Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed al-Nahayn suffered a stroke early on Friday which "required doctors to perform surgery", adding his condition has since stabilised. It gave no further details.

(Reporting by Sami Aboudi; Editing by Janet Lawrence)