France's President Francois Hollande (R) has a discussion with Abu Dhabi Crown Prince Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed al-Nahayan (2nd L) during the opening of Abu Dhabi Sustainability Week at Abu Dhabi National Exhibition Centre, in this picture provided by WAM, January 15, 2013. REUTERS/WAM/Handout

DUBAI The president of United Arab Emirates is in "stable and reassuring" condition after surgery following a stroke late last month, state media reported on Monday.

The WAM state news agency quoted the half brother of Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed al-Nahayan, Abu Dhabi Crown Prince Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed al-Nahayan, as telling guests: "Yes we passed through a difficult crisis, we have overcome it, thanks be to God."

Born in 1948, Sheikh Khalifa is known as a pro-Western moderniser who has ruled the UAE since the death of his father Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan al-Nahayan in 2004.

He is also the ruler of oil-producing Abu Dhabi, the richest and most powerful of the UAE emirates, which also include Dubai, Sharjah, Ajman, Fujairah, Umm al-Quwain and Ras al-Khaima.

WAM reported on January 25 that Sheikh Khalifa had had surgery after a stroke.

The UAE is an ally of the United States and has used its formidable foreign currency reserves to back the military rulers of Egypt against the Muslim Brotherhood opposition.

(Reporting by Yara Bayoumy; Editing by Robin Pomeroy)