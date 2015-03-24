DUBAI Emirates, the Dubai-based airline, has narrowed price guidance for a $913 million (611 million pounds) sukuk issue that will be guaranteed by Britain's export credit agency, with pricing set to take place on Wednesday, a document from lead managers showed.

The transaction is now earmarked to price at 95 basis points over midswaps, plus or minus 5 bps, the document said on Tuesday. This is inside the guidance of the 100 bps area over the same benchmark issued on Monday.

Investors have so far committed orders worth around $1.9 billion for the sukuk, the first time the British export credit agency has guaranteed an Islamic bond.

Citigroup, HSBC, JP Morgan and National Bank of Abu Dhabi are the joint structuring agents, with Abu Dhabi Islamic Bank, Dubai Islamic Bank, Emirates NBD and Standard Chartered also acting as joint lead managers.

