Lady Gaga tells bodyshamers 'I'm proud of my body'
NEW YORK Lady Gaga hit back at cyber bullies who made fun of her body during her spectacular halftime show at Sunday's Super Bowl.
LOS ANGELES Julianna Margulies won the Emmy on Sunday for best dramatic actress for her performance in "The Good Wife."
Margulies, 45, plays the conflicted spouse of a disgraced district attorney in the CBS legal series.
It was a second Emmy for Margulies, who won in 1995 for her role as nurse Carol Hathaway in the long-running TV hospital series "ER," and was seen as a clear favourite this time around.
The actress already has a Golden Globe and a Screen Actors Guild trophy for her performance as the sometimes dutiful, sometimes resentful wife who goes back to work as a lawyer while her husband rebuilds his political career.
LOS ANGELES Two of film's biggest names, Nicole Kidman and Reese Witherspoon, have come together on screen to champion female empowerment in HBO's "Big Little Lies."
LONDON "Harry Potter" star Daniel Radcliffe has plenty of stage experience - even famously appearing nude in "Equus" - but the British actor still gets nervous before each performance.