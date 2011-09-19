Kyle Chandler accepts the award for outstanding lead actor in a drama series for ''Friday Night Lights'' at the 63rd Primetime Emmy Awards in Los Angeles September 18, 2011. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

LOS ANGELES Kyle Chandler won the Emmy for best dramatic actor on Sunday for his role as coach Eric Taylor on football series "Friday Night Lights" after the critically acclaimed show wrapped its fifth and last season.

Chandler, 46, is a 20-plus year veteran of television, having starred on series including "Tour of Duty," "Homefront" and "Early Edition."

In his first major TV role, he portrayed a member of an Army special operations squad in Vietnam in the series "Tour of Duty" (1987-90).

Chandler played a baseball player on the 1940s-set "Homefront," which also starred John Slattery. He followed that period drama with "Early Edition," as a man with the ability to change future events and prevent disasters. That role earned him a Saturn Award in 1996.

He was seen on the big screen this summer in J.J. Abrams' sci-fi thriller "Super 8."

