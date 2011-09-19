Lady Gaga tells bodyshamers 'I'm proud of my body'
NEW YORK Lady Gaga hit back at cyber bullies who made fun of her body during her spectacular halftime show at Sunday's Super Bowl.
LOS ANGELES Kyle Chandler won the Emmy for best dramatic actor on Sunday for his role as coach Eric Taylor on football series "Friday Night Lights" after the critically acclaimed show wrapped its fifth and last season.
Chandler, 46, is a 20-plus year veteran of television, having starred on series including "Tour of Duty," "Homefront" and "Early Edition."
In his first major TV role, he portrayed a member of an Army special operations squad in Vietnam in the series "Tour of Duty" (1987-90).
Chandler played a baseball player on the 1940s-set "Homefront," which also starred John Slattery. He followed that period drama with "Early Edition," as a man with the ability to change future events and prevent disasters. That role earned him a Saturn Award in 1996.
He was seen on the big screen this summer in J.J. Abrams' sci-fi thriller "Super 8."
(Reporting by Jill Serjeant and Sheri Linden; Editing by Bob Tourtellotte and Eric Walsh)
LOS ANGELES Two of film's biggest names, Nicole Kidman and Reese Witherspoon, have come together on screen to champion female empowerment in HBO's "Big Little Lies."
LONDON "Harry Potter" star Daniel Radcliffe has plenty of stage experience - even famously appearing nude in "Equus" - but the British actor still gets nervous before each performance.