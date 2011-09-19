Actor Robert Morse (L) from television series ''Mad Men'' and actress Kate Flannery (C) from television series ''The Office'' arrive at the 63rd Primetime Emmy Awards in Los Angeles September 18, 2011. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok

LOS ANGELES "Mad Men" won the Emmy for best TV drama series on Sunday for the fourth straight year.

The show on cable channel AMC is set in the 1960s in the world of advertising.

(Reporting by Jill Serjeant; Editing by Sheri Linden)