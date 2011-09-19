Lady Gaga tells bodyshamers 'I'm proud of my body'
NEW YORK Lady Gaga hit back at cyber bullies who made fun of her body during her spectacular halftime show at Sunday's Super Bowl.
LOS ANGELES "Mad Men" won the Emmy for best TV drama series on Sunday for the fourth straight year.
The show on cable channel AMC is set in the 1960s in the world of advertising.
(Reporting by Jill Serjeant; Editing by Sheri Linden)
NEW YORK Lady Gaga hit back at cyber bullies who made fun of her body during her spectacular halftime show at Sunday's Super Bowl.
LOS ANGELES Two of film's biggest names, Nicole Kidman and Reese Witherspoon, have come together on screen to champion female empowerment in HBO's "Big Little Lies."
LONDON "Harry Potter" star Daniel Radcliffe has plenty of stage experience - even famously appearing nude in "Equus" - but the British actor still gets nervous before each performance.