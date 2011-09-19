Lady Gaga tells bodyshamers 'I'm proud of my body'
NEW YORK Lady Gaga hit back at cyber bullies who made fun of her body during her spectacular halftime show at Sunday's Super Bowl.
LOS ANGELES Melissa McCarthy won the Emmy for best comedy actress on Sunday for her role in "Mike & Molly."
McCarthy, 41, won the Emmy on her first try for playing a teacher who finds romance with a man she meets at a self-help group for overeaters.
The CBS series marks the first time McCarthy has stepped up from her supporting roles on TV shows like "The Gilmore Girls and "Samantha Who?" to take a lead part.
It's been a breakthrough year for McCarthy, who also wowed critics in the raunchy summer female comedy "Bridesmaids".
(Reporting by Jill Serjeant; Editing by Sheri Linden)
LOS ANGELES Two of film's biggest names, Nicole Kidman and Reese Witherspoon, have come together on screen to champion female empowerment in HBO's "Big Little Lies."
LONDON "Harry Potter" star Daniel Radcliffe has plenty of stage experience - even famously appearing nude in "Equus" - but the British actor still gets nervous before each performance.