LOS ANGELES Melissa McCarthy won the Emmy for best comedy actress on Sunday for her role in "Mike & Molly."

McCarthy, 41, won the Emmy on her first try for playing a teacher who finds romance with a man she meets at a self-help group for overeaters.

The CBS series marks the first time McCarthy has stepped up from her supporting roles on TV shows like "The Gilmore Girls and "Samantha Who?" to take a lead part.

It's been a breakthrough year for McCarthy, who also wowed critics in the raunchy summer female comedy "Bridesmaids".

