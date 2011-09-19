Lady Gaga tells bodyshamers 'I'm proud of my body'
NEW YORK Lady Gaga hit back at cyber bullies who made fun of her body during her spectacular halftime show at Sunday's Super Bowl.
LOS ANGELES, Sept 18 - Following is a list of winners of Primetime Emmy Awards on Sunday, the highest honours in U.S. television. The Emmys are presented by the Academy of Television Arts and Sciences.
BEST DRAMA SERIES
"Mad Men"
ACTOR IN A DRAMA SERIES
Kyle Chandler, "Friday Night Lights"
ACTRESS IN A DRAMA SERIES
Julianna Margulies, "The Good Wife"
SUPPORTING ACTOR IN A DRAMA SERIES
Peter Dinklage, "Game of Thrones"
SUPPORTING ACTRESS IN A DRAMA SERIES
Margo Martindale, "Justified"
BEST COMEDY SERIES
"Modern Family"
ACTOR IN A COMEDY SERIES
Jim Parsons, "The Big Bang Theory"
ACTRESS IN A COMEDY SERIES
Melissa McCarthy, "Mike & Molly"
SUPPORTING ACTOR IN A COMEDY SERIES
Ty Burrell, "Modern Family"
SUPPORTING ACTRESS IN A COMEDY SERIES
Julie Bowen, "Modern Family"
BEST MINISERIES OR TV MOVIE
"Downton Abbey"
ACTOR IN A MINISERIES OR MOVIE
Barry Pepper, "The Kennedys"
ACTRESS IN A MINISERIES OR MOVIE
Kate Winslet, "Mildred Pierce"
SUPPORTING ACTOR IN A MINISERIES OR MOVIE
Guy Pearce, "Mildred Pierce"
SUPPORTING ACTRESS IN A MINISERIES OR MOVIE
Maggie Smith, "Downton Abbey"
BEST REALITY COMPETITION PROGRAM
"The Amazing Race"
BEST VARIETY, MUSIC OR COMEDY SERIES
"The Daily Show With Jon Stewart"
DIRECTING FOR A COMEDY SERIES
Michael Spiller, "Modern Family"
WRITING FOR A COMEDY SERIES
Steve Levitan & Jeffrey Richman, "Modern Family"
DIRECTING FOR A DRAMA SERIES
Martin Scorsese, "Boardwalk Empire"
WRITING FOR A DRAMA SERIES
Jason Katims, "Friday Night Lights"
DIRECTING FOR A VARIETY, MUSIC OR COMEDY SERIES
Don Roy King, "Saturday Night Live"
WRITING FOR A VARIETY, MUSIC OR COMEDY SERIES
Steve Bodow, Tim Carvell, Rory Albanese, Kevin Bleyer,
Rich Blomquist, Wyatt Cenac, Hallie Haglund, JR Havlan,
Elliott Kalan, Josh Lieb, Sam Means, Jo Miller, John
Oliver, Daniel Radosh, Jason Ross, Jon Stewart,
"The Daily Show With Jon Stewart"
DIRECTING FOR A MINISERIES, MOVIE OR DRAMATIC SPECIAL
Brian Percival, "Downton Abbey"
WRITING FOR A MINISERIES, MOVIE OR DRAMATIC SPECIAL
Julian Fellowes, "Downton Abbey"
(Reporting by Sheri Linden and Bob Tourtellotte; Editing by Eric Walsh)
