LOS ANGELES Following is a list of key winners at the Primetime Emmy Awards on Sunday, the highest honours in U.S. television.

The Emmys were handed out by the Academy of Television Arts and Sciences in a televised ceremony from Los Angeles, hosted by comedian Jimmy Kimmel.

BEST DRAMA SERIES

"Homeland"

ACTOR IN A DRAMA SERIES

Damian Lewis, "Homeland"

ACTRESS IN A DRAMA SERIES

Claire Danes, "Homeland"

SUPPORTING ACTOR IN A DRAMA SERIES

Aaron Paul, "Breaking Bad"

SUPPORTING ACTRESS IN A DRAMA SERIES

Maggie Smith, "Downton Abbey"

BEST COMEDY SERIES

"Modern Family"

ACTOR IN A COMEDY SERIES

Jon Cryer, "Two And A Half Men"

ACTRESS IN A COMEDY SERIES

Julia Louis-Dreyfus, "Veep"

SUPPORTING ACTOR IN A COMEDY SERIES

Eric Stonestreet, "Modern Family"

SUPPORTING ACTRESS IN A COMEDY SERIES

Julie Bowen, "Modern Family"

BEST MINISERIES OR TV MOVIE

"Game Change"

ACTOR IN A MINISERIES OR MOVIE

Kevin Costner, "Hatfields & McCoys"

ACTRESS IN A MINISERIES OR MOVIE

Julianne Moore, "Game Change"

BEST REALITY TV PROGRAM

"Undercover Boss"

BEST REALITY COMPETITION PROGRAM

"The Amazing Race"

BEST REALITY SHOW HOST

Tom Bergeron, "Dancing with the Stars"

BEST VARIETY SERIES

"The Daily Show with Jon Stewart"

BEST WRITING, DRAMA SERIES

Alex Gansa, Howard Gordon, Gideon Raff, "Homeland"

BEST WRITING, COMEDY SERIES

Louis C.K., "Louie"

(Reporting By Jill Serjeant; editing by Christopher Wilson)