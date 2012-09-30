Passers-by walk in front of a branch of French bank Credit Agricole in Marseille, September 13, 2011. REUTERS/Jean-Paul Pelissier

ATHENS France's Credit Agricole (CAGR.PA) is expected to pick Alpha Bank (ACBr.AT) as the preferred bidder for its ailing Greek unit Emporiki Bank, a banking source close to the talks said on Sunday.

"They picked Alpha as the preferred bidder," the source said, citing information from one of the other bidders in the sale. National Bank (NBGr.AT) and Eurobank EFGr.AT had also bid for Emporiki.

Credit Agricole is looking to pull out of Greece after Emporiki was hammered by the country's debt crisis.

(Reporting by George Georgiopoulos; editing by Patrick Graham)