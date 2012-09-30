BA owner IAG reports profit rise, share buyback
LONDON British Airways owner IAG said it will return 500 million euros (423 million pounds) to investors after reporting higher annual profits on Friday, helped by cost-cutting and lower fuel costs.
ATHENS France's Credit Agricole (CAGR.PA) is expected to pick Alpha Bank (ACBr.AT) as the preferred bidder for its ailing Greek unit Emporiki Bank, a banking source close to the talks said on Sunday.
"They picked Alpha as the preferred bidder," the source said, citing information from one of the other bidders in the sale. National Bank (NBGr.AT) and Eurobank EFGr.AT had also bid for Emporiki.
Credit Agricole is looking to pull out of Greece after Emporiki was hammered by the country's debt crisis.
LONDON British Airways "mixed fleet" cabin crew members are to strike for another seven consecutive days from March 3, trade union Unite said on Friday.
NEW YORK Oil prices fell about 1 percent on Friday as worries about rising U.S. supplies outweighed OPEC pledges to boost compliance with output curbs.