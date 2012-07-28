Enbridge Inc said on Saturday it did not know when it would restart a U.S. oil pipeline that ruptured and leaked crude oil in Wisconsin a day earlier.

The Calgary, Alberta-based pipeline operator said it had not yet determined the cause of the oil spill from the 318,000 barrel-a-day pipeline known as Line 14. The company added it returned Lines 6A and 61 to service early on Saturday, but had not determined when it could restart Line 13.

