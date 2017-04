STUTTGART, Germany EnBW (EBKG.DE), Germany's third-largest utility, warned of further cost cuts as conditions in the power industry worsen, its chief financial officer said on Monday.

"In addition to the cost savings of about 400 million euros (312 million pounds) by 2020 announced last year, we have to increase our savings yet again to take into account developments in the market," Thomas Kusterer said at the group's annual press conference.

