EnBW AG CEO Frank Mastiaux (C) explains the operation of an electric car charging booth to German Chancellor Angela Merkel at the Electric Mobility Conference of German government in Berlin, May 27, 2013. REUTERS/Soeren Stache/Pool

FRANKFURT Underling profits at EnBW (EBKG.DE), Germany's third-biggest utility, slipped in the first nine months of the year, hit by weak energy demand in the euro zone's economic downturn that is also depressing wholesale power prices.

Adjusted earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA), its key profit line, fell 2.5 percent to 1.816 billion euros ($2.43 billion) in the period and the group said it still expected a 5-10 percent fall for the full year.

"The downturn is attributable to another decrease in wholesale market prices and spreads in electricity production, as well as the burden from the full auctioning of CO2 allowances," EnBW said in a statement on Tuesday.

Utilities in Germany, including RWE (RWEG.DE) and E.ON (EONGn.DE) and Vattenfall VATN.UL have been hit hard by falling wholesale power prices, which are reducing margins for coal and gas-fired plants and supply competition from rival renewable energy supplies.

In addition, utilities have to buy CO2 allowances under the European emissions trading scheme to account for plant emissions, putting further pressure on margins.

Shares in EnBW were down 4.2 percent at 28.75 euros by 0840 GMT. The shares are thinly traded, with a free float of just 0.37 percent, as 46.75 percent of the stock is owned by the German state of Baden-Wuerttemberg and another 46.75 percent is held by nine of the German state's municipalities.

($1=0.7459 euros)

