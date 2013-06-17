STUTTGART, Germany Germany's third-biggest utility, EnBW (EBKG.DE), aims to sell more assets to free up much-needed cash for investments in renewable energy, as it prepares itself for a post-nuclear era in its home market.

"The traditional business model of utilities no longer works," Chief Executive Frank Mastiaux said on Monday. "We will completely restructure the company."

EnBW now aims to sell about 2.7 billion (2.2 billion pounds) euros worth of assets in conventional power generation and distribution networks, up from a previous goal of 1.5 billion. So far, it has sold about 500 million euros of assets.

Chief Financial Officer Thomas Kusterer said the company was looking at all of its shareholdings - including gas grid Terranets, which it jointly owns with Italy's Eni (ENI.MI) - to assess if they are strategically important to the company.

EnBW and its larger German peers E.ON (EONGn.DE) and RWE (RWEG.DE) have come under pressure from Germany's landmark decision in 2011 to abandon all nuclear power generation by 2022 and close 40 percent of them immediately, including two of EnBW's reactors.

At the same time, the strong growth of renewable energy has dealt a setback to conventional power generation, as power from solar and wind sources takes priority in the electricity grid, reducing the hours that gas plants can operate.

In response, EnBW plans to invest 7 billion euros by 2020 to expand its wind and water power operations as well as its power transport networks and retail operations. EnBW aims to raise the share of renewables to 40 percent in 2020 from 12 percent now.

EnBW also said it expected adjusted earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) - its key profit measure - to reach 2.6 billion euros in 2020. In 2012, its adjusted EBITDA came in at 2.34 billion.

The group has a free float of just 0.37 percent, while 46.75 percent of the stock is owned by the German state of Baden-Wuerttemberg. Another 46.75 percent is held by nine of the German state's municipalities. ($1 = 0.7496 euros)

(Reporting by Christoph Steitz; editing by Tom Pfeiffer)