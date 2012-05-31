Shares of Endeavor International Corp END.N jumped 72 percent on Thursday after the U.S. oil and gas company closed its acquisition of a North Sea field stake, a deal that was thrown into doubt and caused worries about Endeavor's related debt financing.

Endeavor said on Thursday it bought the 23.43 percent working interest in the Alba field from ConocoPhillips (COP.N), increasing its interest in the field, producing since 1994, to 25.68 percent.

Endeavor shares tumbled in early May after it reported a wider loss and the deal delay emerged, while it was paying interest of $5 million (3.24 million pounds) a month on newly issued bonds to finance the deal.

C.K. Cooper analyst Joel Musante wrote that failure to close the deal may have forced Endeavor to redeem the $500 million principal of its newly issued bonds, putting a squeeze on the finances of the small company.

The purchase was part of a $330 million deal for ConocoPhillips UK assets, struck last December, which gave a big boost to Endeavor's shares.

"As a result of the completion of the additional working interest in the Alba field, the net proceeds from the 2018 Notes offering have been released from escrow," Endeavor said in a statement.

Endeavor shares jumped 72 percent to $10.10 in afternoon trading on Thursday. They were trading at nearly $13 at the start of May, before a steady slide began.

(Reporting by Braden Reddall in San Francisco and Durba Ghosh in Bangalore; editing by John Wallace)